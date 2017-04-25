Guide to ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

Of the 14 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka the MCU, 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain America: The Winter Soldier are my runaway favorites.

Guardians of the Galaxy is the MCU’s feel good property—it is not bashful about being colorful, crazy, sweet, funny and badass at the same time.

You’ll be pleased to know that director James Gunn has steered this ship right. Vol. 2 is a fitting sequel to that beloved first film.

Here are few spoiler-free notes before you take the ride (by the way, if it was on imdb, it’s not a spoiler).

1. Select the cinema where you’ll watch this. I strongly suggest you go the IMAX. The art directors, design crew, digital artists and effects team did a fabulous job. The visuals are beautiful. If you can disappear into it, so much the better.

On that note, the Greenbelt 3 3D Cinema where I saw the first preview had a dark screen and the resolution was poor. I do hope an upgrade is being planned. The SM North IMAX revealed the film in all its stunning glory and it made world of difference.

2. As with any Marvel film—stick around for the credits. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 probably has the record for most post-credits scenes.

3. The Guardians of the Ga­laxy meet Tango and Cash—Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell join the cast.

4. I love Rocket Raccoon. The work done on bringing him to life is absolutely impeccable. His body movement, voice, displays of emotion and character—astounding. I am also very satisfied with how we get to know Rocket even more; his shenanigans with Baby Groot and his bonding moments with Yondu are among the best scenes in the film.

5. The movie is so full of Easter Eggs and interesting cameos—apart from the expected one by Stan Lee. Yes, Marvel fans will get their fill.

6. The Ravagers remind me of pirates and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha kind of makes me think—Budget Blanchett. Not to detract though, everyone in the cast was great, even those with the smallest of roles.

Congratulations Marvel, your 15th movie is a sheer delight. Two more MCU films are set for this year – Spiderman: Homecoming is out in July and Thor: Ragnarok in November.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens today.