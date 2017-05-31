Guide to June concerts

It’s already midway 2017 and the concert scene gets livelier this June. Pop princess Britney Spears’ upcoming concert is definitely the highlight as she’s finally coming over our shores after a long time of anticipating.

But whatever your preference or taste in music, here are some of the must-see shows this month.

Three In One: Rico Puno, Hajji Alejandro, K Brosas. June 3, The Theater at Solaire.

It’s guaranteed pure entertainment as “Macho Guwapito” singer Rico Puno, the original “Kilabot Ng Mga Kolehiyala” Hajji Alejandro and singer/comedienne K Brosas join together in one show.

For tickets log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Neverland Manila Presents Young Gunz. June 11, Circuit Makati.

This is one event for partyphiles. The EDM festival includes an international line up of epic EDM artists, including Tom Swoon, Sick Individuals, Julian Jordan, Blasterjaxx, Firebeats, Thomas Newson, Kura, and Jollygood.

Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.

Britney Spears Live In Manila. June 15, Mall of Asia Arena.

Finally, the pop princess is coming to Manila since she burst into the music scene with her hit single “Baby One More Time.” Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including six Billboard Music Awards and Billboard’s Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. She has also earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 22 Top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has been voted Best Show in Las Vegas and Best Bachelorette Show in Las Vegas.

Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.

Fete De La Musique. June 17, A Venue Parking Lot and Greenbelt 3 Park; June 23, Puerta Real Gardens, Intramuros; June 24, Cory Park Provincial Capitol Complex, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and Baguio City.

Now on its 23rd edition, it is presented by Alliance Française de Manille, the Embassy of France to the Philippines, and Tourism Promotions Board, in partnership with B-Side Productions.

The music festival celebrating along with these main stages are over 30 pocket venues around Metro Manila catering to all musical genres for a complete musical experience. Headlined by the country’s finest bands and musicians such as Kjwan, Ang Bandang Shirley, Taken by Cars, Apartel, Autotelic, Sud, Jensen & the Flips, and Joey Ayala. French band Encore will also make an appearance.

Bazooka Rocks V A Pop Punk Weekend. June 24 and 25, Skydome, SM North EDSA.

The two-day pop punk show features Arizona band The Maine in support of their brand new record, Australian band With Confidence, Australian rising act Cambridge from Sydney and New York pop punk band State Champs.

The Maine takes the stage on June 24, and State Champs with support acts With Confidence and Cambridge play on June 25.

Log on to www.smtickets.com for tickets.