Guidelines on Kuwait deployment out soon

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will soon come out with the new guidelines to be followed in the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd signed over the weekend Administrative Orders 254-18 and 254A-18, lifting the ban on the deployment of newly-hired skilled and semi-skilled workers, as well as household service workers to Kuwait and the issuance of the guidelines for the processing and deployment of domestic workers or household service workers (HSWs), relative to the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that protects HSWs.

Bello created a cluster committee, headed by Undersecretary Jacinto V. Paras, to craft the new guidelines.

Paras said he would immediately convene a meeting with officials of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to tackle the formulation of the new guidelines.

“There is a need to reflect in the new guidelines what the President imposed as conditions that will provide maximum guarantee for the safeguards and security of OFWs against abuses and maltreatment of workers by their employers,” Paras told The Manila Times.

The MoU signed by Bello and Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano with their Kuwaiti counterparts allows HSWs a minimum of seven hours of sleep a day and one rest day per week. Filipino workers should also be allowed to hold their passports, own and use their cell phones and cook or buy their own food.

Paras said domestic workers will have to undergo training before they are allowed to leave.

All recruitment agencies would be required to have their own training center accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.