Guillotine for Sereno, kid gloves for Pizarro

In democracies across the globe, justices at the appellate and high court are themselves judged unfailingly, given their critical role in upholding the stability of the laws, rules, basic covenants, actions and affairs of the republic.

Unless a particular justice is a justice of abstentions, which is quite impossible given the case loads and the disputatious nature of a democracy, a justice almost always votes on cases and submits an opinion to support that vote. The basis of the judgement on the justices is a body of written opinions.

The expectation is this: justices of the appellate and high courts ought to write with erudition, depth and—this comes with their territory—gravitas. Not every justice can write like Robert Jackson and Oliver Wendell Holmes (or our own Isagani Cruz), but it is expected that when a lawyer reaches such high a post in the judiciary, erudition comes with that august appointment.

So it is a mystery that throughout the long public flogging of embattled Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Maria Lourdes Sereno, first, from members of the HoR (House of Representatives) and second, from her colleagues in the high court, not one single vote—and supporting opinion—on a major judicial case has been revealed publicly.

Are we not supposed to partly evaluate her competence, sanity and integrity based on her written opinions?

For example: How does she rule on cases of executive overreach?

Can she write? Can she articulate? Are her writings gems of erudition and clarity and depth? Or, the incoherent musings and mumblings of an inferior and severely compromised judicial mind, who, indeed, does not deserve the CJ post on the basic ground of intellectual hollowness and tainted judgment? Or, can she even get her tenses and her syntax right?

All of these we do not know. All we have so far on the CJ are the complaints filed by Mr. Gadon, the CJ’s main accuser, who recently told his critics that his income-generating plate is so full that he does not depend on lawyering to get by comfortably. Oh, what do you do on the side that are more lucrative than lawyering, Mr. Gadon?

Mr. Gadon has not propped up his claim of high crimes and moral turpitude against the CJ, not with a single case that showed the CJ muddling through, and displaying vested interest and bias, on an important case filed with the Supreme Court. Are there incontrovertible proofs that she sells out her decisions to vested and interested parties to prove Mr. Gadon’s basic theory of corruption and compromise?

Mr. Gadon has to dig deep and present the CJ as an intellectually bankrupt, legally hollow justice who can’t write down her thoughts coherently because she was a sell-out. A CJ who can’t even get her grammar right.

Because the acquisition of a Land Cruiser 200 as a government vehicle and the SALN case do not wash. The senators may want to please Mr. Duterte and impeach the CJ, but not on the evidence presented, which the HoR voted on without much conviction.

No senator in his or her right mind would vote “Impeach” based on the weak and feckless articles of impeachment. This leads to Mr. Calida’s quo warranto filing, the short-cut route to arm the Sereno-haters in the high court to fire her, a route so constitutionally infirm that it would debase the very concept of our republic. (The scheduled vote of the SC justices on the quo warranto was Friday, the day I filed the column, and reports said they would definitely remove her from office. It would be an 11-3 vote, gloated Rep. Umali, who led the HoR’s committee on justice sham hearings on the CJ’s supposed high crimes.)

The lynching of the CJ based on turpitude and higher crimes that were more imaginary and concocted than real is in direct contrast to the leniency granted by the institutions to prematurely resigned CA Justice Normandie Pizarro.

The resigned justice had compiled a record that would have raised red flags all over. More so after he resigned prematurely. The Gerry Ortega case, the Napoles case and the case of the money claims of the martial law victims. And the mind-boggling decision to bring back to life 489 provincial bus franchises dead for more than 25 years supposedly to compensate the workers but – there is always a but – to be registered under the name of the richest, largest bus-owning family in Luzon.

The House committee on justice, which hounded CJ Sereno on the say-so of Mr. Gadon and the flimsiest impeachment case in Philippine history, just played dumb and deaf to the tortured rulings of CA Pizarro. Not once did it attempt to look into the corpus of Justice Pizarro’s rulings, a body of decisions that could be written by the bench in a Banana Republic.

Ah, they say all unfair things face their day of reckoning, and an anonymous complaint was filed with the high court on the decisions of CA Pizarro, among other things. The complaint raised three main issues. First was “habitual gambling in casinos.” The second was “selling decisions” and the third was “engaging in an illicit relationship.” The SC was about to dump the three cases but for some hard-to-overlook pieces of evidence – photos showing Mr. Pizarro gambling in Clark casinos while still serving as CA justice.

The sanction? A P100,000 fine, a virtual slap on the wrist.

Maverick Associate Justice Marvic Leonen disagreed with the kid glove treatment of Pizarro, with, perhaps, the guillotine hanging over the person of CJ Sereno, as background. Pizarro should have been sacked and all his benefits and pension forfeited, said Leonen.

Justice Leonen forgot one thing. The institutions’ sense of guilt and punishment is harsh on the righteous and tolerant on the malevolent.