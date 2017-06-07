Guiriba airs side on ‘bullying issue’

National University (NU) swimming coach and former national swimmer Lambert Guiriba denied he bullied former NU swimmer Martin Jacob Pupos.

The Times columnist Susan Papa published in her column Transformation on Tuesday a letter by Pupos’ father accusing him of bullying his son.

Guiriba, 30, admitted that there is an ongoing investigation initiated by NU on Pupos’ complaint.

“I’m not bullying anyone and I did not bully my swimmers. At the same time, I didn’t remove Martin (Pupos) from our line-up. They just left the team recently and they didn’t communicate with me.”

Guiriba said he is only emphasizing that NU swimmers should make their school top priority and that he’s not prohibiting anyone from swimming for other clubs as long as it is not in conflict with the rules and regulations of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“I’m really sad about what happened but I’m hoping the issue will be settled soon,” said Guiriba, who represented the country as a national swimmer from 2003 to 2007. He was also a member of the national junior team from 1997 to 2002.

Asked if he’s willing to have a dialogue with Papa and the Philippine Swimming League, Guiriba said, “I think no. I will just deal with the proper authority and wait for the result of the investigation.”