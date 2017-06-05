Gulf states, Egypt cut ties with Qatar

RIYADH: Gulf states on Monday cut diplomatic ties with neighboring Qatar and kicked it out of a military coalition, less than a month after US President Donald Trump visited the region to cement ties with powerhouse Saudi Arabia.

In the region’s most serious diplomatic crisis in years, Qatar’s Gulf neighbors Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Egypt all announced they were severing ties with gas-rich Qatar.

To “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism” Riyadh decided to “sever diplomatic and consular ties with Qatar, and to close all land, sea and aviation” links, a Saudi official cited by the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Qatar hosts the largest US airbase in the region, which is crucial to operations against Islamic State group jihadists.



The cutting of diplomatic ties revives tensions from 2014 when Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

The “decisive” measure was due to the “gross violations committed by authorities in Qatar over the past years”, the Saudi statement said.

It said Qatar harbored “a number of terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to destabilize the region including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (IS) and Al-Qaeda.”

Riyadh also accused Doha of supporting Iran-backed “terrorist activities” in Saudi Arabia’s Shiite-dominated area of Qatif, as well as in Bahrain, both of which have seen Shiite unrest over the past six years.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain’s news agency said Manama was cutting ties with Doha over its insistence on “rocking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs”.

Supporting ‘terrorism’

Shiite-majority Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet, has intensified a crackdown on dissent since Trump’s visit last month.

Riyadh ordered its nationals to leave Qatar—host of the 2022 football World Cup— within 14 days and barred Qataris from the kingdom.

Many expatriate and Saudi travelers use Qatar as their gateway into Saudi Arabia.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said it would suspend flights to Qatar from Tuesday.

Egypt’s foreign ministry also accused Doha of supporting “terrorism” and announced the closure of its ports and airports to Qatari carriers.

A Saudi-led coalition, which for more than two years has been fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, separately announced Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.

The US-supported coalition accused Qatar of “support to (terrorist) organizations in Yemen”, a claim being made publicly for the first time.

Qatar had assigned warplanes to the coalition conducting air strikes against Yemen’s Huthi rebels.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences,” he said in Sydney.

‘Unjustified’

Qatar on Monday slammed the decisions of three Gulf states to sever ties with it, saying they were “unjustified” and aimed to put Doha under political “guardianship.”

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the unprecedented steps taken by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state. This by itself is a violation of its (Qatar’s) sovereignty as a state,” it added.

The host of the football World Cup 2022 said it has been subjected to an “incitement campaign based on fabrications, which reflects an intention to harm Qatar”.

Doha insisted the sanctions, which include the Gulf states severing air, land and sea links with Qatar, “will not affect the daily life of citizens and residents”.

“The Qatari government will take all measures necessary… to foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy,” the statement said.

Qatar has land borders with Saudi Arabia and is separated by Gulf waters from nearby Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

‘Shameful cybercrime’

Doha last month launched a probe into an alleged “hack” of state media after it said false and explosive remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were published on the Qatar News Agency website following Trump’s regional visit.

The stories quoted him questioning US hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington, commenting on Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

Doha denied all the comments and said it had been the victim of a “shameful cybercrime.”

Trump’s visit to Riyadh—the first foreign stop of his presidency—saw the two sides speak of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of investment and arms deals.

