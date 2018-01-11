Gulfstream pilots face probe for emergency landing in Bicol

AUTHORITIES of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are planning to summon the two pilots involved in the crashlanding of a plane carrying six employees of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) at the Bicol International Airport on Wednesday.

Capt. Pedro F. Pangilinan, Jr. and First Officer Jasper P. Ferguson were flying the Gulfstream G200 jet heading to Legazpi Airport in Albay from Manila but decided to land on the unfinished runway of the BIA.

The Gulfstream G200, which the BSP had chartered, was operated by Asian Aerospace.

Reports said the plane was forced to land at the BIA after it experienced a sudden wind drop as it was on its final approach to Legazpi Airport.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said in a text message that Pangilinan and Ferguson with four others were not hurt during the incident.

However, Apolonio did not identify the four passengers because of “privacy issues.”

The plane, Apolonio said, was still in the grassy area of the BIA where CAAP aircraft investigators were investigating the cause of the accident. Results of the investigation will not be released this week.

“It really takes time before the agency releases an official incident report,” Apolonio said.

According to a retired pilot, who refused to be identified, the wind drop can only momentarily affect the aircraft and it would immediately resume its normal flight after adjusting to the new windspeed.

However, the pilot said that if the plane would be hit by a strong downdraft, and damage the plane, or any of the passengers get hurt, then the pilot may decide to make an emergency landing. BENJIE REYES