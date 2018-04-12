GUMCARE MADE EASY

Sensedol

Department of Health studies show that 78 percent of Filipinos suffer from gum disease such as gingivitis and periodontitis. However, these can be easily prevented, if not treated, through regular visits to the dentist and good oral hygiene like brushing three times daily and flossing. Using Sensedol, a food supplement from Korea that’s focused on gum care, is another measure. Made of Zea mays L, an extract from corn native to North and South America, Sensedol, used twice daily, has been seen to improve gum health in as early as 5.6 days after use.

Sensedol are found on the shelves of all Watsons, Mercury Drug, St. Joseph Drug, Metro Pharmacy and Ceciles Pharmacy branches nationwide.