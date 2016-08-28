Gun-for-hire leader nabbed

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: An alleged leader of a gun-for-hire group operating in the western part of this province and two other wanted persons have been arrested by provincial police.

The suspects were identified as Hever Ocuaman, allegedly the second leader of a gun-for-hire syndicate and resident of Barangay Tiep in Bani town; Nino Mar Tongol, a resident of Barangay Bical in Bayambang town; and Benjie Prado of Barangay Quintong in San Carlos City, according to a police report released to the media on Sunday by Pangasinan Provincial Police Director Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee.

Ocuaman was arrested by Bani town police operatives by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Alaminos City Regional Trial Court Branch 54 Judge Mervin Jovito Samadan. Upon his arrest, some of the witnesses appeared at the police station where he was positively identified as the alleged gunman in two unsolved murder cases in Bani. The police are preparing two separate criminal charges for murder against Ocuaman.

Tongol, who is also listed as a drug pusher in Bayambang town and facing a rape case, was arrested by joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Bayambang Philippine National Police stations at his the house by virtue of warrant of arrest issued by San Carlos City Regional Trial Court Branch 57 Judge Hermogenes Fernandez.

Prado, who is listed as one of the Top 10 wanted persons in San Carlos City, was arrested at his hideout in Barangay Pagal by virtue of arrest warrant issued on November 22, 2012 by former San Carlos City Regional Trial Court Judge Renato Pinlac for attempted rape.

