Gun-for-hire suspects killed in QC shootout

Three suspected members of a gun-for-hire syndicate were killed in a clash with the Quezon City police early Wednesday.

According to Quezon City Police District chief Joselito Esquivel, the unidentified suspects were slain after they exchanged fire with operatives of the QCPD Special Traffic Action group and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group Task Force Limbas at 2 a.m.

Esquivel described the suspects to be “in their early or late 20s, wearing T-shirts and denim pants, medium built and around 5 feet in height.”

“Operatives were manning chokepoint along Payatas Road when they spotted three males on two motorcycles. They chased the suspects who tried to escape which resulted in a shootout,” he said.

Two of the three suspects died instantly while the other was brought to the Malvar General Hospital where he was declared dead.

All policemen involved in the shootout were safe.

Recovered at the crime scene were two caliber .45 handguns and a .38 revolver.