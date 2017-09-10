Gun-for-hire group leader, cohort killed in Caloocan

The leader of a gun-for hire group involved in the illegal drug trade and his cohort were killed when they shot it out with policemen in Caloocan City Saturday.

However, a policeman also died in the anti-drug operation.

Caloocan police chief Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo said “Jayson Killer,” the head of a notorious gun-for-hire group, and his cohort Mark Ian Herrera were killed on the spot.

PO3 Junior Hilario of the Police Community Precinct (PCP) 3 died while being treated at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Hospital in Tala. He was shot in the head.

Modequillo said members of the PCP 3 and PCP 5 conducted an anti-drug operation after midnight Saturday upon receiving information that the men were transacting drugs in Sampaguita Subdivision.

Jayson, upon seeing the policemen, opened fire, hitting Hilario in the head. A brief exchange of gunfire ensued until the police killed him.

Police recovered a caliber .45 pistol, three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia and a .9mm Glock replica from Jayson.

At around 4 a.m., members of the PCP-3 received another tip from their informant that Herrera was seen along Diamond St. in Camarin.

But he too, engaged the approaching lawmen in a shootout, resulting in his death. A caliber .38 revolver and four heat sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu were recovered from him.

‘Oplan Rody’

Meanwhile, the Caloocan police rounded up in simultaneous operations 105 people under “Oplan Rody” or Rid Streets of Drinkers and Youth over the weekend.

Modequillo, who led the operation along with 113 police personnel, 120 civilian volunteers and personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development, arrested 50 people for drinking in public places and walking in public half naked.

The lawmen also rounded up 29 minors for violating the curfew ordinance.

Modequillo said his men also arrested 17 people who were found in possession of illegal drugs while two others were taken in for illegal possession of firearms.

Modequillo said the mass arrests were made in line with their anti-criminality campaign following the criticisms hurled against the police over the questionable killing of Kian Lloyd Delos Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz

The 50 men arrested for drinking were made to do push-ups as punishment,

“This is just a warning. Next time, they will be fined. If we curb drunkenness, there will be less crime,” Modequillo said.

The minors who were caught violating curfew hours were allowed to go home after their parents were warned that they will be held liable if their children will again be apprehended.