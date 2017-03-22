Gun-for-hire leader, 2 cohorts slain in shootout

The leader of Bulacan’s most elusive and dreaded gun-for-hire group met a bloody end after he was killed with two of his men during a shootout with joint operatives of the Bulacan PNP’s Intelligence Branch, 303rd Criminal Investigation Group, Highway Patrol Group, Baliuag and San Rafael Police at their hideout in Barangay Piel in Baliuag, Bulacan on Wednesday morning. The two other slain suspects remain unidentified while no casualty on the police teams was reported. Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino identified the slain gang leader as Randy Lopez, leader of the group named after him that been involved in gun-for-hire, gun running and car theft activities in Bulacan, Metro Manila and other parts of Central Luzon. Aquino said the operatives were serving a search warrant when Lopez and his cohorts sensed the presence of the police team and opened fire prompting the lawmen to return fire. Supt. Marlon Santos, chief of the Bulacan Police’s Intelligence Office said Lopez has eluded lawmen for many years. Recovered from the crime scene were a caliber 45 pistol and two caliber 38 revolvers.