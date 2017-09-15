Gun-for-hire leader killed, pal wounded in Pangasinan

URBIZTONDO, Pangasinan: The alleged leader of a gun-for-hire and illegal drugs syndicate was killed while his companion was seriously wounded in a shootout with operatives in San Carlos City on Thursday.

Killed was Danilo Fernandez of Barangay Coliling who was tagged by police as No.1 most wanted person in San Carlos City for the killing of a policeman and wounding of another during an encounter last June 6.

His wounded companion was identified as Jefferson Agbuya Bulatao, top drug dealer in Basista town and resident of Poblacion, San Carlos City.

Pangasinan Police Director, Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, told The Manila Times that Fernandez and Bulatao were spotted on board a green Hyundai Getz along the provincial road in Poblacion at about 4:50 p.m. on September 14.

San Carlos City policemen led by Supt. Nestor Cusi, chased them until they reached Barangay Camambugan here and fired at policemen manning the checkpoint triggering a gun fight.

Fernandez was declared dead-on-arrival at the Blessed Family Hospital while Bulatao who was wounded surrendered.

The slain suspect is the alleged leader of the Papsie Gang engaged in gun-for-hire and allegedly connected with the drug syndicate inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.