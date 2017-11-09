GUN-FOR-HIRE MEMBER KILLED IN SHOOTOUT

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: A member of PAZ gun-for-hire group was killed in an encounter with the police in San Pablo City, identified as Ryan de Guzman. Laguna Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Cecilio Ison, said personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Branch and San Pablo City Police were implementing a search warrant against De Guzman at Sitio Bagong Silang, Barangay San Nicolas when the suspect engaged them in a firefight. Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered one caliber 9mm pistol, a caliber .45 pistol, several ammunition, 14 sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia from De Guzman.

Roselle Aquino