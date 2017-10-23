Gun-for-hire suspects slain

CAVITE CITY: Four alleged members of a gun-for-hire group, including their mastermind and his minor live-in partner, were killed while three others escaped during an encounter with policemen here before dawn on Monday.

Police Officer 2 Julius Llave, officer-on-case, identified the slain suspect as Airon Alvarez Cruz, 26, alleged leader of Airon Cruz Group; his live-in partner Charlie Jean Dimapilis, 15, reportedly three months pregnant; and three other unidentified gunmen.

The policemen were responding to a call from a concerned resident who reported the indiscriminate firing coming from the safehouse of Cruz on Lopez Jaena Street, Barangay 30 Caridad, when they were met by a volley of gunfire about five meters away from their target, triggering a fire fight.

The ensuing gunbattle resulted in the death of the suspects while three other armed suspects escaped during the shootout.

Police said Cruz, also known as “Toyo” and “Praning,” has been involved in illegal activities, including drugs and gun-for-hire sorties. He was recently released from jail for the killing of a tricycle driver in September.

He was tagged as the prime suspect in the murder of Remate tabloid reporter Rubylita Garcia in 2014. However, the victim’s daughter failed to positively identify Cruz in a police line up, even as the cartographic sketch provided by witnesses matched his profile.