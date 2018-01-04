Gun, liquor ban in effect from Jan 8-10 for Feast of Black Nazarene

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will impose a gun and liquor ban in Manila from January 8 to January 10 for the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.

The gun ban will mean the temporary suspension of permits to carry firearms, except for uniformed personnel, from midnight of January to 8 to midnight of January 10, Chief Supt. Joel Coronel of the Manila Police District (MPD) told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

Coronel said, however, that for people who may have “compelling reasons” to seek an exemption, they were advised to simply avoid Manila during the period of the ban.

The procession or the Traslacion from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church will be held on January 9 and is expected to last for close to 24 hours. RAADEE S. SAUSA