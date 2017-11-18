Gun owners urged to help fight terrorists

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Supt. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Friday called on civilian gun owners to unite in helping to prevent terror threats in the country so that the likes of the war in Marawi City would never occur again.

In a speech during a gun show in SM Megamall, Dela Rosa said that areas vulnerable to possible terror attacks like Cotabato City, Davao, Iligan City, and Cagayan de Oro should create groups of gun owners against impending threats of the Islamic State.

“I hope that when they [create groups]in cities, the terrorists would no longer be able to escape. Civilians would be the ones facing the terrorists. They can get to them even before the police and military do,” Dela Rosa said.

According to Dela Rosa, there is already a group of gun owners in Davao City whose members are now prepared for possible terror attacks. He said terror groups would find it hard to infiltrate the city as a result of this.

“Gun holders should unite for the peace and order of our society,” Dela Rosa said.

The gun show was an event organized by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) to promote responsible gun ownership, gun safety, and gun proficiency in the country.

Dela Rosa also came to advocate against illegal trading of unlicensed guns in the country.