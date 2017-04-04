Gun registration, licensing go online

IN AN effort to eliminate corruption and do away with “fixers,” the Philippine National Police (PNP) has introduced the online processing of registration and licensing of firearms.

Licensed firearms holders or those who wish to own a new gun need not go through the hassle of waiting in long queues for hours anymore as the PNP launch on Monday the online processing of License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF).

The new system, according to Chief Supt. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, chief of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, is faster and more efficient, and gun owners will no longer have to pay “fixers” to facilitate the release of their gun licenses.

According to him the procedure will not only be more convenient but will also help eliminate corruption in the registration of firearms.

By registering at http://onlineltopf.pnp.gov.ph/ and following the video instructions at the web address, Binag said licenses can be released in as fast as 10 minutes based on the schedule given to applicants.

The new system will require the payment of the same fees and submission of the same requirements.

The Manila Times tried to register on the website given by the PNP but it noted a glitch that prevents user from signing up.

Under the “sign in” and “new account” section of the website, a question, “Do you have an existing government ID,” prompts the user to select what government ID he/she wants to use in the registration.

There are several government IDs to choose from such as Land Transportation Office (LTO), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost), Social Security System (SSS), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and existing LTOPF license in the online registration.

Only the NBI and LTOPF IDs , however, were highlighted, thus holders of LTO, SSS, PRC and PhilPost IDs could not register and have to go to Camp Crame in Quezon City to manually register. FERNAN MARASIGAN