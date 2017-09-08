Gun-running syndicate busted in Cavite

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: An organized criminal group involved in the proliferation of firearms in Cavite was busted following the arrest of six people, including two barangay (village) officials during a raid in the town of Tanza on Wednesday. Combined elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) Region 4A, Hightway Patrol Group-Cavite, Regional Public Service Battalion and Tanza Police served a search warrant at the suspects’ hideout in Barangay 2, Bagtas and seized numerous high-powered firearms of various caliber. Arrested were Inocencio Aron, a barangay councilman; his nephews Ronel, Christopher, Raymond and Chester all surnamed Aron; and Romeo Arnes, also a village councilman. CIDU regional chief, Supt Daniel Alinas, said the group is responsible in the spread of unlicensed firearms in Cavite and nearby provinces.