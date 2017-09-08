Friday, September 8, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Gun-running syndicate busted in Cavite

    Gun-running syndicate busted in Cavite

    0
    By on Top Stories

    Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: An organized criminal group involved in the proliferation of firearms in Cavite was busted following the arrest of six people, including two barangay (village) officials during a raid in the town of Tanza on Wednesday. Combined elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) Region 4A, Hightway Patrol Group-Cavite, Regional Public Service Battalion and Tanza Police served a search warrant at the suspects’ hideout in Barangay 2, Bagtas and seized numerous high-powered firearms of various caliber. Arrested were Inocencio Aron, a barangay councilman; his nephews Ronel, Christopher, Raymond and Chester all surnamed Aron; and Romeo Arnes, also a village councilman. CIDU regional chief, Supt Daniel Alinas, said the group is responsible in the spread of unlicensed firearms in Cavite and nearby provinces.

    Share
    Email
    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.