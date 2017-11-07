Gun show facilitates LTOPF processing

The Associations of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers, Inc. (AFAD) has announced that the printing of License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and Firearms Registration ID cards will be available at the 25thDefense & Sporting and Arms Show (DSAS) Part 2 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City which is open to the public from November 16 to 20. The endeavor is in partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Firearms and Explosives Office.

World shooting champion Jethro Dionisio, AFAD president, said applications for LTOPF, Provisional LTOPF and Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) will also be processed at the gun show venue under the “PNP Firearms Caravan” program.

Dionisio emphasized that the regular LTOPF is different from the PLTOPF. Launched by PNP-FEO director Chief Supt. Val de Leon last August, applications for PLTOPF will only be accepted until November 30.

Applicants for card printing are required to show their Certificate of LTOPF and/or Firearms Registration for validation purposes. Payment fee for the card is P200.

The requirements for PLTOPF are a valid ID, P500 payment to Land Bank, and filled up application form. When the license is renewed under the PLTOPF program, the licensee can now renew his/her existing firearm registrations; and, sell his/her firearms and transfer ownership using the new legal documents.

Dionisio urged firearm owners with delinquent licenses to avail of the PLTOPF processing at the PNP Caravan during the DSAS to give them ample time to complete the requirements for regular LTOPF.

For details, visit the Defense & Sporting Arms Show Facebook page.