ARMED men abducted businessman TJ Macabalang and his employee along Gov. Gutierrez Avenue in Cotabato City late on Tuesday. Police said TJ Macabalang, 30, owner of a decal and car stickers shop and his mechanic Wendel Pactuan, 19, were waiting for their customers when the gunmen in two vehicles arrived and seized them. Police said the motive for the abduction is still unknown.

Al Jacinto