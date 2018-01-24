Gunmen attack Save the Children office in east Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan: Gunmen blasted their way into Save the Children’s office in Afghanistan’s restive east on Wednesday, witnesses and officials said, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others in the latest attack on a foreign aid group in the war-torn country. After blowing up a car outside the British charity’s compound in Jalalabad city, the attackers used a rocket-propelled grenade to storm the complex. Security forces swarmed the compound after the attackers launched the morning raid and brought the assault to an end after more than three hours, Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Agence France-Presse. “The security forces are clearing the building now. Our initial information shows so far, one dead and 14 wounded have been brought to hospitals,” Khogyani said. He also said that the attackers were wearing military uniforms.

Wednesday’s assault comes days after Taliban gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in the Afghan capital, killing at least 22 people, mostly foreigners.

AFP