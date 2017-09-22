Gunmen kill leader of Cotabato jail raid

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A notorious Moro commander who led the rescue of a drug trafficker that led to the escape of 157 inmates from North Cotabato district jail in January was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pagalungan town here on Wednesday night.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao provincial police director, said Ismael Nasser Omar, also known as Nasser Cabalo Omar and “Commander Derby,” died from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack at his house.

Omar was tagged as plotter in the daring rescue of high profile drug trader Melvin Casangyao from the provincial jail located in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.

The raid also resulted in the escape of 157 other detainees from various cells while Omar and his men sprung Casangyao from jail.

Police said Casangyao is said to be a relative of Omar.

Omar was also detained at the same jail facility for bombing, multiple murder and kidnapping charges but escaped two years ago.

Tello said the gunmen fired shots at Omar through the open windows of his house at Barangay Kilangan in Pagalungan, killing him instantly.

Police investigators and intelligence agents from North Cotabato provincial police have found that Casangayao paid Omar P1-million in exchange for his rescue from the jail on January 4, 2017.

However, Casangyao was captured four months later in an entrapment in Kidapawan City.

Omar has a string of murder cases, including the killing of a town official in Datu Montawal also in Maguindanao.