Gunmen kill Misamis official

PAGADIAN CITY: Armed men riding a motorcycle killed a provincial board member of Misamis Occidental in a daring attack on Thursday in Ozamiz City. The victim – Roland Romero – fell from the bullets fired by four gunmen who fled immediately after the shooting, initial investigation showed. Police are still looking into the motives of the killing. Romero, former vice mayor of Ozamiz City, was accused by the media watchdog National Union of Journalists of the Philippines in 2013 of harassing a television crew of Ronda Balita covering the elections in Ozamiz. The politician grabbed the crew’s camera equipment and threatened them after a failed interview.