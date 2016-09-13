Guns, explosives seized in Koronadal rice warehouse

COTABATO CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Koronadal City, South Cotabato confiscated firearms and explosives in a warehouse of rice trader Suharto Edza Ebus in Barangay Gen. Paulino Santos on Monday. Supt. Barney Condes, Koronadal City police director, said operatives from the city and Police Regional Office (PRO 12), were armed with three search warrants against Ebus, who was not around, but a caretaker identified as Karatuan Guiamal was. The raiding team seized a 12-gauge shotgun, two rocket propelled grenades, two caliber 45 pistols, a fragmentation grenade and several rounds of ammunition. Guiamal, 43, said he was not aware of the guns and grenades in the warehouse since he was only employed by Ebus recently, although he admitted that his employer is a gun enthusiast and member of a gun club. Ebus put up the warehouse in 2011 for his rice trading business. “We are verifying if the guns were licensed but the police do not give civilians license to keep explosives,” Condes said.