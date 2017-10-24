Guns fall silent in Marawi

CLARK, Pampanga: After exactly five months of fighting, security officials on Monday declared combat operations in Marawi City over, saying there were no more Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute fighters in the main battle area.

Advertisements

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana made the announcement at the sidelines of the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers’ Meeting being hosted by the Philippines.

“After 154 days of the siege of Marawi by the Daesh-inspired Maute-ISIS group or after a week since the Commander in Chief’s declaration of the liberation of Marawi, we now announce the termination of all combat operations in Marawi City,” Lorenzana told reporters in a news conference, using other names for IS.

“The Philippine security forces, aided by its government and the massive support of the Filipino people, have nipped the budding infrastructure and defeated terrorism in the Philippines,” he added.

According to Lorenzana, the remains of 42 fighters were recently retrieved, including five foreign terrorists and two wives who fought alongside their Maute husbands.

On Sunday, Task Group Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner Jr. disclosed that some wives of the Maute members in the battle zone had fought government forces.

Brawner also said there were five foreign terrorists on the side of the Maute group.

No more hostages

As for hostages, Lorenzana said there were no civilians left inside the main battle zone, adding that troops had recovered the Maute hostages “a couple of days back,” echoing Brawner who said on Sunday that 20 hostages were rescued in the middle of clearing and rescue operations.

Gen. Eduardo Año, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, said that after the President declared Marawi City free of terrorists last week, government forces conducted “mopping-up operations” and managed to confine the remaining Maute fighters to two buildings.

“In that fighting, we gave a chance for these militants and terrorists to surrender but they fought to the last breath so we could not do anything about it then,” Año said.

Malaysian terrorist among dead

Lorenzana also said that among the cadavers taken by the military was that of Amin Bacu, the Malaysian terrorist

who allegedly led the Maute group in its final days.

“It’s very possible that he was among those who were killed,” he said.

Last week, a predawn assault by the elite forces of the Philippine Army’s Scout Rangers and Light Reaction Commands led to the deaths of the IS “emir” for Southeast Asia, Isnilon Hapilon, and Maute group founder Omarkhayam Maute.

Three days after their deaths, the military killed Malaysia’s most wanted terrorist and former professor Mahmud Ahmad.

Despite the termination of combat operations, the AFP said the clearing of bombs and unexploded ordnances were still ongoing. There will be no air strikes.

“[This is] just to be sure, but the fighting is over. There are no terrorists confronting our forces except that we need to make sure that each and every corner of the remaining battlefield has been dealt with,” AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said told reporters.

‘Thank the nations’

Lorenzana took the opportunity to thank allied countries, especially those in the Asean region, who supported the Philippine government in suppressing the Maute terrorists in Marawi City.

He cited the assistance provided by the United States, China, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore.

“We hope that this operational achievement in Marawi in the Philippines will be the catalyst that shall bring to the fore future cooperation and partnerships not only against terrorism but also those that shall defeat other regional and global security threats,” Lorenzana said.

In June, the Australian Defense Forces deployed two AP-3C Orion aircraft for surveillance and intelligence assistance to Philippine troops.

The US also provided intelligence assistance by sending planes to Marawi City.

In July, the Chinese government turned over 3,000 sniper rifles, ammunition and others to President Duterte. In October, China gave 3,000 more rifles.

“Some of the [Chinese] rifles were used against the terrorists so they are in the frontline, while the Americans also provided us images of the enemy by their…very sophisticated technical intelligence gathering capability,” Lorenzana said.

Rehab to begin

The government can move quicker in the first phase of the rehabilitation now that the fighting is over, Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer Purisima said.

But he said the Marawi rehabilitation task force would wait for a go-signal from the military to enter the city. It is expected to finish a damage assessment by October 27.

“The national government will continue to work with the Marawi City local government unit to come up with harmonized rehabilitation and recovery efforts, prioritizing the return of [residents]to a better Marawi City,” Purisima said during the Mindanao Hour news briefing in Malacañang.

He said site development for the construction of transitional shelters in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City continues under the Department of Public Works and Highways. A private company had volunteered its expertise and resources to develop and deliver a water distribution system for the transitional shelter site.

“The company has already found suitable locations for deep wells in areas three, four and five,” Purisima said.

On business and livelihood, Purisima said the Department of Trade and Industry would continue with the distribution of sari-sari store starter kits to selected beneficiaries.

A total of 78,466 families or 359,680 people were displaced by the Marawi fighting, authorities said.

The Department of National Defense estimates the overall rehabilitation to cost at least P100 billion, and up to P150 billion.

The bulk of rehabilitation work will be implemented by the Task Force Bangon Marawi, composed of 42 government agencies.

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE