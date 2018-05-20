Guns N’ Roses to hold first concert in Manila

IT’S official! Filipino fans of American rock band Guns N’ Roses will get the chance of a lifetime to watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees as they bring their “Not in This Lifetime” tour in the country.

Scheduled for a one-night only concert, the band’s first performance in the country is happening on November 11 at the 50,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The band made the announcement—through its website and social media accounts on Saturday—of adding six more stops, all in Asia, on their on-going world tour. They will also visit Jakarta in Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Taipei in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi in United Arab Emirates.

Guns N’ Roses released six albums and sold at least 100 million records during their heyday from the mid-‘80s to the mid-‘90s. Some of their hits include “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” and “November Rain.”

Tickets will go on sale via SM Tickets beginning June 9 with the following prices: ₱14,850, ₱12,750, ₱9,600, ₱7,500, ₱5,400, ₱2,250, ₱1,500, ₱1,000 and ₱800.