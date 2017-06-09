Guns, shabu seized from houses of 2 ex-mayors

POLICE and military operatives recovered firearms and shabu from the houses of arrested former Marawi City Mayor Fahad Salic and former Mayor Mohammad Ali Abinal of Marantao, Lanao del Sur during separate operations on Thursday night.

Elements of Martial Law Special Action Group, armed with a search warrants issued by Judge Dennis Alcantara, entered Salic’s residence located at Xavier Estates in Balulang, Cagayan de Oro City and found 10 packs of shabu estimated at P15,000 each from the television room.

Also confiscated inside the house were three cellophane packs with shabu residue, four M203 high explosives, 120 live ammunition, a holster, a gun box and one M16 rifle.

Salic was arrested in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental for rebellion over his alleged connection with one of the Maute brothers.

Meanwhile, in a house-to-house clearing operation in Barangay Bobonga in Marawi, operatives recovered about one kilo of shabu in an abandoned house of Abinal, alias Mericano.

Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, regional director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao-Police Regional Office said also recovered during the operation were a small bottle containing chemicals, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.

Last year, Abinal surrendered before PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa as he was included in the list of suspected drug lords in the country.