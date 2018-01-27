G&W-TBV Golf Cup starts Feb 2

The 4th G&W-TBV Golf Cup will tee off on February 2 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

Tournament fee is P3,500 for club members and P2,500 for non-members, inclusive of golf cart sharing, giveaways, lunch, and raffle entry.

Hole-in-one prize is P50,000, which will be raffled to five lucky players if no player has accomplished the feat.

Proceeds of the tournament will go to the Cancer Warriors Foundation.

The event is organized by G&W Clubshares Incorporated and being held in honor of the late Tony B. Villaruel.

For details, contact Czylene Marqueses at 09177430373.