Gymnast turned cheerleader shares recipe to success

Amanda Louise Alejandrino believes that in every tribulation she encounters, there is always something better ahead of her.

Born and raised in Manila, Alejandrino is a senior cheerleader and the co-captain of the National University (NU) Pep Squad.

The 23-year old Alejandrino is also a former member of the national gymnastics team that represented the country in the 2011 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Indonesia.

Alejandrino’s dream is to put up a business facility where she can put to use her skills in gymnastics and cheerleading.

But roads leading to that goal seem to be rough and tricky.

In November 2010, she made one of her biggest decisions by retiring from gymnastics and to focus on her studies.

Months later, she received a call from the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines asking her to represent the country in the SEA Games.

“I was in retirement for nine months and I am comfortable [being a regular student]but I have decided that maybe joining the SEA Games would be good for me as it will be challenging,” Alejandrino told The Manila Times.

According to her, that decision helped her grow as an athlete and as a person.

“Gymnastics has been my first love and I believe it will always have a big place in my heart. I think I did the right thing by coming out of retirement,” she added.

Unfortunately, she missed the all-around finals by a three-point margin.

“I was so disappointed, thinking of all the work I’ve gone through in the past six months and missing the finals. But I trust that God’s plans are good for me,” she said

Fast track to 2013, she decided to join the NU Pep Squad.

“I picked NU because they were the 2013 NCC (National Cheerleading Championships) Champions and I want to become part of that squad because they are really good.”

Alejandrino was part of NU Pep Squad that won three of the last four University Athletic Association of the Philippines cheerleading competition.

Last January, her team successfully defended their crown for the fifth time in the NCC Regional finals.

Alejandrino is currently a fourth year Bachelor of Science in Physical Education Major in Sports Management student.

Alejandrino wants to become a coach or a judge in cheerdance or gymnastics in the future and she’s confident that she will be successful in that career because of the lessons she learned as an athlete and student.

“One of the best things I have learned as a cheerleader is to work with people. In cheerleading, you are very dependent on your teammates. So when you are working with somebody you have to know what motivates them and what gets them discouraged,” she said.

“Basically, it’s been very helpful to me to read people and communicate with others since it helped me in school work. I think learning to be a team player is the best thing I’ve learned as a cheerleader,” she concluded.

Sports and school definitely molded Alejandrino to what she is right now. And she was able to do that because of her positive outlook in life.