Hagedorn faces case over rifles

Former Mayor Edward Hagedorn of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan is facing a malversation case before the Sandiganbayan for alleged failure to return 14 rifles in 2013 after his term.

The Office of the Ombudsman, in filing the case, accused Hagedorn of malversation of public properties that is punishable under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, the former mayor “was accountable and had custody” of the 14 Armalite rifles “by reason of his duties and position.”

On May 4, the case was designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division. Bail recommended was P40,000.

Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code provides in part that persons found guilty of malversation shall suffer perpetual special disqualification from office and pay the fine equivalent to the value of the embezzled property.