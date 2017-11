FORMER Puerto Princesa City mayor Edward Hagedorn pleaded not guilty to the graft, perjury, and breach of conduct charges filed against him before the Sandiganbayan.

Hagedorn was arraigned on Tuesday morning before the court’s Fifth Division.

The cases stemmed from his alleged failure to “truthfully and accurately declare” several real properties, motor vehicles and corporate/business interests in his SALNs for 2004 to 2012. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO