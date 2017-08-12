Hagedorn seeks court reconsideration on cases

Former Puerto Princesa City mayor Edward Hagedorn is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division to reconsider the denial of his plea to dismiss the graft, perjury, and breach of conduct cases filed against him, which stemmed from his alleged failure to “truthfully and accurately declare” several real properties, motor vehicles and corporate/business interests in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) for 2004 to 2012.

Earlier, the court thumbed down the urgent omnibus motion filed by Hagedorn wherein he sought the quashal and outright dismissal of the charge sheets.

“The unexplained and unjustified delay in the prosecution of Accused is a violation of his constitutional right to speedy disposition of his case,” the defense said in a motion for reconsideration.

According to Hagedorn’s camp, he was charged before the court almost four years from the institution of the complaint against him which, it said, was as early as October 23, 2013.