‘Hair’: Stellar cast electrifies Rep’s year-end musical

The Grammy and Tony Awards winner Hair may have been around for half a century, but its groundbreaking use of rock music in theater and fearless depiction of the decade’s controversies stand the test of time.

As such, Repertory Philippines (Rep) proudly brought Hair, the first ever tribal love-rock musical on Broadway, to the Philippine stage. Still considered a relevant piece of theater today, the year-end grand musicale of Rep’s 50th anniversary season runs until December 17 at the Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Makati.

A cultural phenomenon that dives into the vibrant bohemian underground, the sexual awakening of a generation, and the politically charged atmosphere of the decade, Rep’s version of Hair stars Markki Stroem alternating with Topper Fabregas as Claude, a native Oklahoma farm boy torn between pleasing his parents by signing up for the military and joining a free-spirited tribe protesting the Vietnam War.

The frenzied band of hippies led by George Schulze’s charismatic Berger, along with student-turned-activist Sheila played by Caisa Borromeo, inspire Claude to rebel against the war and norms of society and embrace love, peace, and freedom instead. Together, these emboldened twenty-somethings learn to question authority and yearn to change the world in the harmonious age of Aquarius.

Adding spark to the electric staging of this classic, Rep has invited celebrities to join the stcast in performing the opening song “Aquarius.” Each show will feature a guest star, including internationally acclaimed singers Morisette Amon and Mig Ayesa, theater veterans Sheila Valderrama-Martinez, Kim Molina, Ima Castro, Alys Serdenia and Abi Sulit among many others.

These phenomenal performers bring to life the award-winning book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt McDermot, whose amazing score has become a classic with hits like “Let the Sun Shine In,” “Aquarius,” and “Good Morning Starshine.”

Originally produced on the New York Stage by Michael Butler, Hair won the 1969 Grammy Award for Best Score from An Original Cast Show Album, while its 2009 Broadway revival earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.