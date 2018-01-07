Hairstylist to Naomi Campbell opens beauty-café in Manila

Even the salon scene is leveling up this 2018! There is now a beauty cafe ala one stop shop for your hair, makeup, nails, including delicious coffee and crepe in Cinema Square, Bonifacio Global City.

In the Know met the French hair stylist behind the concept, Mehdi Moussaou, who told us why he decided to pack his bags and introduce his world class service to the Philippines’ beauty industry.

Inspired by his beauty cafe La Provence in the South of France, Mehdi shared, “I have been all over the world because of what I do, such as the UK, Europe and Hong Kong, but I was sent here three years ago by my company then [L’Oreal] to the Philippines and I was so surprised to see how fashionable the country is!

“I work with a lot of designers now and I am amazed by the talent here, so I wanted to introduce something world class too,” he excitedly added.

La Provence is more than just a parlor for Mehdi because for him, what offers best is experience. He boasts of a 30-year career in the hair industry wherein he got to work with the world’s most famous models like Naomi Campbell and fashion brands such as Dior and Chanel.

And despite his rich and famous clientele, Medhi promised, “Whether it’s Naomi or the hard-working mom saving for the service we provide, we treat them all equally. That is the secret to La Provence—everyone is a VIP here.”

Meanwhile, with the growing diversity of tastes and exposure of the Manila crowd these days, Mehdi organized a team of international stylists.

“Two of us are French, the other one is Laurent Hebert; then we have a Ukranian stylists whose specialty is barber cutting but also does hairdressing for women; and the last one is from Nigeria who is an expert on Afro hair and braids,” he enumerated.

“This is the only place where you can find four foreign stylists, but we also have three senior stylists from the Philippines, two juniors and three assistants. Of course, the level of the Filipino staff is high because we train them very well.”

In a nutshell, Medhi finally said of La Provence, “This is a one-stop shop where you can do your hair, nails, have a facial, and also have French food like crepes, croissants, and drinks. The goal of this place is for you to stay five, six hours, and enjoy the pampering and beauty [services]without thinking of traffic.”

***

GUESS WHO? It looks like she’s still not done with her old ways! The hot topic around the club circuit during the holidays was the star who partied up like there was no tomorrow. While there’s nothing wrong with having fun, it will be remembered that this star hit the headlines a few years back because of what she is capable of doing when drunk! This time, star didn’t harm anyone but pushed the limits until she passed out. Because of dead weight when drunk, the star was escorted out of the super club for everyone to see.

***

Until next week! Ta-ta!