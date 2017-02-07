Haiti set to inaugurate new president

PORT-AU-PRINCE: President-elect Jovenel Moise will be inaugurated on Tuesday after having survived Haiti’s year-and-a-half electoral crisis, assuming power as political tensions continue to simmer. The 48-year-old Haitian banana exporter who has never held political office was the hand-picked candidate of former president Michel Martelly to represent the center-right Tet Kale Party (PHTK). More than 2,000 people have been invited to watch Moise become the 58th head of state of the first black republic, in an event that will include an oath of office at the parliament and a religious ceremony. His election brought an end to the impoverished Caribbean nation’s long-running political nightmare, which began in October 2015 when Moise won a first round of voting but the results were annulled because of massive fraud. In February 2016, with Martelly’s five-year term nearing its end and his political succession in limbo, Haiti’s parliament elected Jocelerme Privert, president of the Senate at the time, to be interim president.

AFP