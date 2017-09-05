Halal exports could hit $1.4B in 2018 – DTI

Halal exports could surge next year given the recent approval of rules governing the industry, a Trade official said on Monday.

“For this year our existing halal exports may hit $800 million. But after the government adopted the implementing rules and regulations which sets the direction of the Philippine halal sectors … [this may nearly]double to $1.4 billion by 2018,” Trade Assistant Secretary Abdulgani Macatoman told reporters.

The rules, adopted by the The Philippine Halal Export and Development Board last July, will implement Republic Act 10817 or the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Act of 2106.

The Trade department has said that the law would open new economic opportunities for the Mindanao region.

Macatoman said the department’s primary role would be to promote the sector and ensure that Philippine manufacturers are ready to take part in the halal value chain and ensure compliance with international standards.

Strategic planning is being conducted for the Philippine Halal 2022 roadmap, which will involve regional and national government agencies, Muslim religious leaders, the private sector and consumers.