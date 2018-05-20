Halep downs Sharapova to set up Rome final rematch with Svitolina

ROME: Simona Halep profited from a miserable day on serve for Maria Sharapova to reach the Italian Open final with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat of the five-time Grand Slam winner on Saturday.

The Romanian world number one will bid for the title on Sunday against Elina Svitolina in a repeat of last year’s final won by the Ukrainian.

Svitolina booked her spot as she dominated Anett Kontaveit to win 6-4, 6-3 in just 74 minutes.

Halep fought back from a set down to win only her second match against Sharapova, who may have been feeling the effects of a three-hour victory the day before and was broken 10 times.

Halep has now defeated the Russian twice in a row having lost their seven previous meetings.

“She plays tough, it’s difficult to return against her,” Halep said. “I tried to play my game, I didn’t think about our past.

“I did what I had to do, I changed tactics after the first set and it worked very well for me.

“Against Svitolina I must play my best, and we will see what happens.”

Sharapova was burdened by nine double faults over a match lasting almost two and a half hours, taking her cumulative time on court to well over 12 hours this week.

“I think I battled well, it’s always going to be a physical match against Simona,” Sharapova said.

Sharapova will still earn a seeding at Roland Garros, starting next Sunday, while Halepwill remain number one ahead of Caroline Wozniacki.

Sharapova was playing her second semi-final of the season and should move back into the top 30 as a result.

Nadal beats angry Djokovic to reach 10th Rome final

Rafael Nadal closed in on an eighth Rome Masters title as he dismissed old rival Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the final for a record-extending 10th time.

The last-four success will give the Spanish top seed added confidence ahead of the French Open, where he has won a record 10 titles.

Nadal, still unbeaten in semi-finals at the Foro Italico, unleashed a trademark clay-court attack after winning a tight first set lasting well over an hour.

