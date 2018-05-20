Sunday, May 20, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    • You are at:»»Halep downs Sharapova to set up Rome final rematch with Svitolina

    Halep downs Sharapova to set up Rome final rematch with Svitolina

    0
    By on Sports

    ROME: Simona Halep profited from a miserable day on serve for Maria Sharapova to reach the Italian Open final with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat of the five-time Grand Slam winner on Saturday.

    The Romanian world number one will bid for the title on Sunday against Elina Svitolina in a repeat of last year’s final won by the Ukrainian.

    Svitolina booked her spot as she dominated Anett Kontaveit to win 6-4, 6-3 in just 74 minutes.

    Halep fought back from a set down to win only her second match against Sharapova, who may have been feeling the effects of a three-hour victory the day before and was broken 10 times.


    Simona Halep of Romania hits a return to Russia’s Maria Sharapova during their semifinal match at the WTA Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico in Rome. AFP PHOTO

    Halep has now defeated the Russian twice in a row having lost their seven previous meetings.

    “She plays tough, it’s difficult to return against her,” Halep said. “I tried to play my game, I didn’t think about our past.

    “I did what I had to do, I changed tactics after the first set and it worked very well for me.

    “Against Svitolina I must play my best, and we will see what happens.”

    Sharapova was burdened by nine double faults over a match lasting almost two and a half hours, taking her cumulative time on court to well over 12 hours this week.

    “I think I battled well, it’s always going to be a physical match against Simona,” Sharapova said.

    Sharapova will still earn a seeding at Roland Garros, starting next Sunday, while Halepwill remain number one ahead of Caroline Wozniacki.

    Sharapova was playing her second semi-final of the season and should move back into the top 30 as a result.

    Nadal beats angry Djokovic to reach 10th Rome final

    Rafael Nadal closed in on an eighth Rome Masters title as he dismissed old rival Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the final for a record-extending 10th time.

    The last-four success will give the Spanish top seed added confidence ahead of the French Open, where he has won a record 10 titles.

    Nadal, still unbeaten in semi-finals at the Foro Italico, unleashed a trademark clay-court attack after winning a tight first set lasting well over an hour.
    AFP

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.