Tuesday, June 6, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    Halep hurries into French Open quarterfinals

    By on Sports

    PARIS: Third seed and 2014 runner-up Simona Halep charged into the French Open last eight on Monday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

    Romania’s Simona Halep eyes the ball as she plays against Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro during their tennis match at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on Monday in Paris. AFP PHOTO

    Halep is one of the favorites to win the title in Paris and swept aside her 21st-seeded opponent in exactly one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier.

    It was the Romanian’s first win over Suarez Navarro on clay in six attempts.

    She will play either Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or qualifier Petra Martic, the world 290 from Croatia, for a place in the semifinals.

    AFP

