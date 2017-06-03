Haligi ng Dangal People’s Choice Awards to recognize popular architecture works

Launched in 2016, the Haligi ng Dangal Awards, an annual architecture competition, recognizes an outstanding work of architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, and urban planning that licensed Filipino professionals built within the last 10 years.

The award aims to exemplify the positive influence of conscious design on the environment and eventually complement the country’s cultural values and national identity.

This year, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) declared 20 entries for the Haligi ng Dangal People’s Choice Awards.

Among the nominees were the Museum of a History of Ideas at University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) in Manila, The Mind Museum at Bonifacio Global City, and The School of Design and Arts (SDA) Campus of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), all designed by Lor Calma Design Associates Inc., with Ed Calma as principal designer.

The winner of the competition will be chosen among the entries with the most number of likes, comments and shares at the Haligi ng Dangal Facebook Page. The public can vote until 11:59 pm today.