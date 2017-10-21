Halloween specials

Make Halloween even more special with these events, featured shows on the tube and quirky decors!

Wicked adventure with Cartoon Network

On October 29, the Cartoon Network Mad Science Scare-A-Torium will prepare the kids to become the next great cartoon villain the world has ever seen. Watch out for tricks and treats aplenty as Cartoon Network hosts a Halloween costume parade, a costume contest, mascot meet-and-greets, loads of games and a raffle draw where visitors can win exclusive and premium Cartoon Network goodies. The spooky event will be at 11am at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura in Taguig City and is open to kids aged three to 16.

Quirky Halloween with Daiso Japan

With Daiso Japan’s unique accessories and quirky décors, everyone can have more options when it comes to planning and decorating for a spooky party. Daiso Japan sells spook-tacular décor, such as creepy spider ornaments, that give guests a quick scare. To balance the design with charm, there are stickers to do the job. These and more are available at the store’s branches nationwide.

Lifetime goes all out with original horror flicks

This October, Lifetime goes all out for a hair-raising Halloween with flicks that will make viewers want to keep the lights. Friday nights are about to get spookier, as Halloween Horror presents a terrifying slew of Lifetime Original Movies the entire month. In Little Girl’s Secret, which will be shown on Friday at 8 p.m., Molly tries to save her troubled stepsister from a dangerous relationship with the desperate ghost of a young girl trying to harass her entire family.

Epic face-off at Warner TV’s Halloween party

Warner TV brings to their Filipino fans a showdown between their favorite heroes and most sinister villains. Warner TV’s Heroes vs. Villains Halloween event will take place on Friday at the newly launched Ibiza Beach Club in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. More surprises await those who attend the event.