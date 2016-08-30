Ham meets Taylor in first-ever UFC women’s bout in Manila

UFC Fight Night Manila: Lamas vs Penn will feature a Strawweight bout between Danielle “Dynamite” Taylor (7-2-0, fighting out of Van Nuys, California) and Seohee Ham (16-7-0, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) in what will be the first-ever women’s bout the organization will hold in the Philippines.

Well-rounded in both her stand-up and ground game, Taylor is wasting no time after coming off a razor-thin split-decision loss in UFC Fight Night 92 last August. Favoring her wrestling and Muay Thai talents, she will be going against striking specialist Ham, the first South Korean woman to compete in the UFC and who was once considered the No. 2 Atomweight fighter in the world. Both ladies promise to show the Filipino fans just how tough UFC women fighters can be.

Also confirmed, a Featherweight clash featuring Mizuto “Pugnus” Hirota (18-7-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) taking on Cole “Magrinho” Miller (21-10-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida)

Known for his exceptional striking, Japan’s Hirota will be competing in his first fight since being named the co-winner of Road to UFC: Japan. He faces American Top Team staple and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Miller who is looking to make a statement that will put the entire UFC Featherweight division on notice.

UFC Fight Night Manila: Lamas vs Penn will see the return of former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion B.J. “The Prodigy” Penn who will face No.4 ranked UFC featherweight contender Ricardo “The Bully”Lamas in an explosive five-round featherweight fight.

Other confirmed bouts include:

The UFC has also confirmed that Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis (16-4-0, fighting out of Houston, Texas USA) will clash against Marcin Tybura (14-2-0, fighting out of Warszawa, Poland) in the Heavyweight co-main event of the evening.

Filipinos will also witness a flyweight showdown between Japan’s own title contender No. 3 ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (17-2-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida USA) and No. 8 ranked Ali Bagautinov (14-4-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Republic of Russia).