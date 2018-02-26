Hamann’s road bully

Launched at the 84th staging of the Geneva Motor Show, German tuning house Hamann showcased this showstopper “Limited” edition Lamborghini Aventador. Designed and engineered with the independent body concept, power according to Hamaan is around 760 bhp with an eye popping 735 Nm of torque.

It has enough grunt under the hood to make you scream like a girl once this baby is at full throttle.

Known for its perfectly tuned variants, Hamann literally grabbed the bull by the horns and has turned an average looking Aventador into a personalized masterpiece with unique design details and an impressive increase in power of almost ten per cent.

Unique in every way, the front fascia of this tuned beast boasts of custom-made carbon air vent inserts. The optical counterpart of the lightweight nostrils is the two-piece front spoiler made of the same high strength racing material, which provides for racing grade down force and gives the front wheels increased grip. To optimize the aerodynamics, the new eye-catching side skirts help calm the airflow on the underside.

Redesigned features

The greatest optimization requirement for motor sports specialist Hamann was at the rear of the Aventador. The redesigned features were thus particularly extensive. Hamann replaced the rear apron and rear diffuser with their own designs and constructions made of ultra-lightweight carbon fiber. The adjustable rear spoiler is made of the same material, as well. Hamann also developed the sport final muffler specifically for the “Limited.” There is also a special race version available with backfire.

The voluminous air intake slots on the engine compartment lid supply the huge twelve-cylinder unit with plenty of cool air. Here, Hamann has integrated very high quality clear-coated carbon fiber, which allows a clear view of the Lamborghini power package.

Highlights of the customized Aventador are the alloy wheels, which go perfectly with its new look. The multi-part Hamann “Professional” is produced by a forging process, which guarantees maximum driving dynamics through lightness and the highest level of stiffness. The high-performance wheels in sizes 9×20 and 13×21 inches bear ultra-high-performance tires in sizes 255/30 ZR 20 in front and 355/25 ZR 21 in the back.

The specialists of Hamann bumped up the performance of the potent Italian to new heights. The 700 hp (515 kW) and 690 Nm were the numbers to beat – and that’s what motor racing professional Hamann clearly managed to do. The completely redesigned software of the control unit of the 12-cylinder in the “Limited” now reaches 760 hp (559 kW). The maximum torque of the 6.5-liter V12 increases with the identity field optimization to a raging 735 Nm.

Hamann presents the first “Limited Lambo” in the special matt grey paint “Stealth Grey” – and “poison” green contrasted body details. And Hamann fulfils every customer desire imaginable. The highest manufacturing quality and selected materials have been the benchmark at Hamann for over 28 years.

A special hue also makes the interior unmistakable: the three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is trimmed in green leather on the top and bottom. Intricately stitched applications on the instrument panel, the side panels and the center console correspond excellently with other features, such the instrument panel cover and the seat tracks of the exclusive, high-speed sports seats.