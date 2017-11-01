Hamas hands over border crossings to Palestinian Authority

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Hamas handed over control of the Gaza Strip’s borders with Egypt and Israel to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday in the first key test of a landmark Palestinian reconciliation accord agreed last month. Nazmi Muhanna, the Palestinian Authority’s top official for border crossings, formally received control of the Rafah crossing with Egypt from his Hamas counterpart in a ceremony Wednesday morning. At a separate checkpoint with Israel, an Agence France-Presse photographer saw Hamas installations being dismantled. Palestinian Authority and Hamas officials were also there overseeing the handover. At the Rafah crossing, Palestinian and Egyptian flags were flying, with large pictures of Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Mufeed al-Husayna, a Palestinian Authority minister, gave a short speech at the crossing, saying all the border crossings were being handed over.

Advertisements

AFP