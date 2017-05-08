Hamilo Coast offers new wedding venue

THE SM Group’s beach resort township of Hamilo Coast is now an ideal venue for weddings and other celebrations with the opening of the St. Therese of the Child Jesus Chapel in the development’s Pico de Loro Cove community, the developer said in a statement.

The chapel is located at a high point in the Pico de Loro Cove section of the larger Hamilo Coast development, which boasts a total of 13 small coves facing the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea) in Nasugbu, Batangas.

A key feature of the Hamilo Coast development is its careful planning to blend the structures with the natural surroundings, and this objective is reflected in the design of the St. Therese Chapel. The glass enclosed function area frames panoramic views of the cove, and the chapel also has sustainable features such as solar power-assisted air conditioning units, and an architectural design to maximize natural light.

“With the St. Therese Chapel tucked perfectly in between the lush environs of Pico de Loro Cove, the entire property may serve as an ideal venue for weddings and special occasions aside from prayer and meditation,” the developer said. “The lush open spaces, tree canopies, and the calm Pico Beach all contribute to Pico de Loro Cove’s seamless fusion of nature and design providing certain areas for tranquil pursuits and festivities.”

The Pico de Loro Cove community is a group of eight mid-rise (six and seven story) condominium towers arranged around an extension of the cove of the same name, and housing three-bedroom units. Apart from the St. Therese Chapel, the development features extensive amenities, including its own beach. Membership at the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club can be purchased along with a beach condo at Pico de Loro Cove as well.

The development is located approximately 90 minutes south of Metro Manila via the Cavitex, Antero Soriano Highway, and the Ternate-Nasugbu Road.