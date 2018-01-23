Hampering right to liberty may cost offender charge for arbitrary detention

Dear PAO,

The other day, my friend noticed a commotion at their barangay hall. He stopped to ask about it, then a police officer approached him and asked him to go to the police precinct nearby. Though he was perplexed, he obliged because he knew that he was not involved in any kind of trouble. But what he thought would take him only a few minutes turned into ten hours of stay at the precinct. He was not allowed to leave the precinct even after telling the officer several times that he needed to leave as he had errands to do. When asked, the officer would not give him a concrete reason why he was being held there.

Instead, the officer shouted at him to just stay in one corner and emphasized that he is a police officer so if my friend would insist to leave, he might end up in an even bigger problem. It was only when my friend’s sister came that he was allowed to leave.

They just learned today that my friend was just mistaken for someone else who was being complained of by the kumpare of the involved police officer. Can my friend file a criminal complaint against the police officer for detaining him for ten hours? He felt that he was really violated and harassed. Please advise me on this matter.

Linno

Dear Linno,

Perhaps one of the most protected rights of a person is his right to liberty. No less than our 1987 Constitution provides, “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, x x x.” (Emphasis supplied)

A constitutional right that is hampered may result in legal repercussions. For instance, a police officer who detains a person without any legal ground may face a charge for arbitrary detention. Pursuant to our Revised Penal Code:

“Art. 124. Arbitrary detention. — Any public officer or employee who, without legal grounds, detains a person, shall suffer;

1. The penalty of arresto mayor in its maximum period to prision correccional in its minimum period, if the detention has not exceeded three days;

2. The penalty of prision correccional in its medium and maximum periods, if the detention has continued more than three but not more than fifteen days;

3. The penalty of prision mayor, if the detention has continued for more than fif

teen days but not more than six months; and

4. That of reclusion temporal, if the detention shall have exceeded six months.

The commission of a crime, or violent insanity or any other ailment requiring the compulsory confinement of the patient in a hospital, shall be considered legal grounds for the detention of any person.”

Accordingly, your friend may rely on Article 124 of the law, if he intends to pursue a complaint against the police officer who detained him at the police precinct. It bears stressing that the term detention implies being placed in a confinement or when one is restrained to move freely. Jurisprudence provides that “X x x If the acts and actuations of the accused can produce such fear in the mind of the victim sufficient to paralyze the latter, to the extent that the victim is compelled to limit his own actions and movements in accordance with the wishes of the accused, then the victim is, for all intents and purposes, detained against his will. x x x” (Astorga vs. People, G.R. No. 154130, October 1, 2003; ponente, former Associate Justice Consuelo Ynares-Santiago).

It is also essential for your friend to establish that his detention was indeed without legal grounds, that is, he was not arrested in connection with the commission of a crime or by virtue of a valid warrant of arrest or under a valid warrantless arrest. In connection thereto, we wish to emphasize that one may only validly arrest another without a warrant: “(a) When, in his presence, the person to be arrested has committed, is actually committing, or is attempting to commit an offense; (b) When an offense has just been committed and he has probable cause to believe based on personal knowledge of facts or circumstances that the person to be arrested has committed it; and (c) When the person to be arrested is a prisoner who has escaped from a penal establishment or place where he is serving final judgment or is temporarily confined while his case is pending, or has escaped while being transferred from one confinement to another.” (Section 5, Rule 113, Revised Rules of Court).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net