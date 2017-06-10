Handsome finds for Father’s Day

THIS June, Rustan’s has an exciting array of luxurious finds for dads, from handsome brogues to elegant cufflinks (in photo) and more! The head of the home may be a man of a few words so why not surprise Dad on his special day with a gift that will leave him speechless. Visit Rustan’s and find a selection of pieces that are comfortable, practical and of durable quality —something that dad will surely like.

For the jet-setting dads, a handy travel bag from Hackett or hard-case luggage from American Tourister that is durable yet lightweight will definitely be helpful for any adventure. To complement their on-the-go lifestyle, why not choose a pair of JBL Black Headphones for an extraordinary music/ listening experience or pick out stylish footwear from OHW, Kurt Geiger and Oli13.

Whether dad loves to just change up his wardrobe or get on the green to play golf, find colorful breathable polos from Pedro Del Hierro, Knowledge Cotton Apparel and Pyscho Bunny. Match the polo with perfectly fitted khakis from Oleg Cassini or a hat from Goorin for a more stylish look. Dads with an active lifestyle will also appreciate a S’well drinking tumbler to stay cool and hydrated under the sun.

For the cool CEO who takes pride in looking polished, Rustan’s offers exceptional pieces that will help men stand tall with confidence. Choose from the wide array of long-sleeved formal shirts from exceptional brands such as Faconnable, Ascot Chang and Alea that give men that tailored silhouette. Pair these with an elegant belt from Bottega del Cuioio, silver accents from John Hardy, understated jewelry from Damiani, and formal shoes from Allen Edmonds and Harry’s of London. Working fathers may spend long hours at the office, but let them be reminded that all their hard work is appreciated with an elegant timepiece from Piaget or Montblanc and perhaps a classic Montblanc writing instrument. For more details, visit www.rustans.com.ph