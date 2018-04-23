‘Hanggang Saan’ goes into final fortnight

To what lengths will a child’s love for his mother go in order to get the justice they are fighting for?

This has been the running theme of the hit late afternoon drama series, “Hanggang Saan,” which premiered on November 27, 2017, and is now now on its final two weeks.

Paco (Arjo Atayde), Domeng (Yves Flores), and Anna’s (Sue Ramirez) love for their mothers Sonya (Sylvia Sanchez) and Jean (Teresa Loyzaga) will be put to the ultimate test in this final leg, and the cast, in a thanksgiving media conference promised viewers will be glued to the edge of their seats.

Since its premiere, “Hanggang Saan” has received numerous praises from viewers for its captivating and gripping story. The ensemble cast of the series also consistently impress audiences nationwide, ruling its timeslot every day.

A consistent trending topic, Hanggang Saan also captured the hearts of netizens, who are all praises for the series as it garner thousands of tweets and positive comments on social media.

“‘Hanggang Saan” is a serye like no other. I haven’t seen any Pinoy drama that makes viewers really think. It is also not predictable, and most especially logical. This is an upgrade to what ABS-CBN offers to its audiences,” said Twitter user powra.

“There is no perfect family nor perfect parents but there is unconditional love. A love of a mother can do everything for our safety and our own sake,” @chrisardimer tweeted.

Viewers are enjoined to watch the series until its conclusion with the question, will the three children finally defeat Jacob to save their mothers?