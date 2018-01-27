Hanjin delivers world’s biggest cargo vessel

SUBIC FREE PORT: Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines (HHIC-Phil Inc.) has completed manufacturing its 115th vessel and the world’s biggest cargo ship from its shipyard at Redondo Peninsula in Subic, Zambales.

The 20,600 twenty-foot-equivalent-unit (TEU) class container vessel, named Antoine De Saint Exupery, is owned by French shipping company CMA CGM. It is now the world’s largest container ship – 400 meters in length, 1.59 meters in width and 33 meters in depth. It exceeded the capacity and size of the previous world’s largest, the Hong Kong-registered CSCL Globe with 19,000 TEU – 400 meters in length, 58.6 meters in width and 30.5 meters in depth.

The Manila Times learned that the mammoth container vessel could transport up to 20,950 units of 40 foot shipping containers, which, when lined up, would reach 12.5 kilometers long, with its deck as big as four football fields.

In the completion ceremony held on Thursday at the facility, former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo recalled how in 2005 the plan to build a shipbuilding facility in the former US Naval Base was presented to her in Malacañang by Hanjin Construction, which was undertaking several road projects across the country.

“I was thinking it would take 10 years to build, but I was surprised that within six months they already started constructing,” the former president said.

In 2007, she came back when the Phase 1 of the Shipyard was finished. The following year, she inaugurated the first Subic-made maiden vessel Argolikos, a 4,300-TEU container.

On Arroyo’s last year in office in 2010, Hanjin delivered the first and largest oil tanker made in the Philippines—the MT Leyla K, a crude oil tanker. By the end of the year, the Korean shipping company made a profit.

Sen. Richard Gordon, founding chairman of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) former Olongapo City mayor, recounted how as a young boy he would go to the island with his American friends to hunt wild boar. As he grew up, the facility became a shooting range of the US Naval forces.

“It was good to have infrastructure, well-kept facility, but it is more important to generate jobs, and this is what Hanjin has done. Infrastructure that provides jobs not only for the people from Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga but as far as those coming from Mindanao,” he said.

Hanjin employs more than 30,000 Filipino skilled and semi-skilled workers, providing benefits for its employees including free meals and transportation.

SBMA Chairman Wilma Eisma conveyed the message of President Rodrigo Duterte who was India.

“We recognize the vital contribution of HHIC to our economy. You have not only poured in investments of $2.3 billion but have also exported a total of 113 ocean-going merchant ships. In launching this gigantic and technologically superior vessel today, you have once again underscored your vital role in our country’s maritime industry,” she said, addressing the officers and staff of the company.

The President, through Eisma, then posed the challenge, saying that it was expected that HHIC-Phil would remain a pillar and partner in the growth of the Philippine maritime industry amid robust economic growth.

“However, we expect the company to protect and look after the welfare of its workers because they are as integral to your continuing success as your customers. For how else could you have exported that many vessels were it not for their craftsmanship and hardwork? How else can you make good your order book if it were not for these Filipino workers? How else could you have reached this milestone in your shipbuilding history were it not for them? So I am telling you, take care of our people and we will take care of you,” she ended the message.

HHIC-Phil President Gwak Suk Chung spoke after the playing of the Korean and Philippine national anthems.

Also present were Vice President Jeong Sup Shim, Executive Managing Director Won Kook Cho and Managing Director Pyung Jong Yu.

The newly built vessel is the first of three 20,600-TEU class Ultra Large Container ships (ULCS) ordered by CMA CGM following the signing of a contract in April 2015.

Under the technical supervision of classification society Bureau Veritas, Hanjin successfully carried out the construction of the vessel and the ship was launched in August 2017. It successfully underwent sea trials in December 2017 to the full satisfaction of the owner.

“This newly built 20,600-TEU vessel proves, among others, the strength and capability of our Subic shipyard to manufacture in a timely manner mega ships of much higher quality tonnage that are now shaping the shipping landscape around the world,” said the HHIC-Phil president.

“The dedication of our highly skilled Filipino workers towards excellence is the driving force behind whatever positive things we have achieved amid the global economic challenges,” he added.

Other government officials who attended the ceremony were Zambales Gov. Amor Deloso, Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda, Zambales Rep. Jeffrey Khonghun and Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino.

The Shipyard Orderbook Monitor ranks the Philippines as the fifth largest shipbuilding country in the world after China, South Korea, Japan and Germany. The Philippines has outperformed Italy, Brazil, Vietnam, France and Finland.

By shipyard, HHIC-Phil is ranked 10th in the world and is at par with other leading shipbuilding companies in Korea, China and Japan.

In progress at the shipyard are two other 20,600-TEU class container ships, oil tankers and bulk carriers—catering to customers from the US, France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Germany, Singapore and the UK.