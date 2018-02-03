Hanjin, labor union sign MoA

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: Shipbuilding giant Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines (HHIC-Phils) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Alyansa ng Manggagawang Pilipino Organisado-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (Amapo-TUCP) for a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the company’s 18 subcontractors and its counterpart labor unions.

Lawyer Ana Dione, Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE)-Region 3 director, witnessed the MoA signing between Kim Kyung Moon, representing the 18 Hanjin subcontractors and Roberto Flores, Amapo-TUCP president.

According to the agreement, Amapo-TUCP and Hanjin subcontractors will negotiate and enter into a CBA for the promotion and protection of the workers’ rights and welfare after the labor union completes the requirements for recognition and certification as exclusive bargaining agent in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Code of the Philippines.

It said that upon signing of the MoA, Amapo-TUCP will withdraw all pending petitions for certification of election of labor unions while Hanjin subcontractors will create a grievance committee to cater to all conflicts and disputes arising from labor concerns and grant of benefits, among others.

Also included is for Amapo-TUCP to refer cases of unfair labor practice (ULP) and pre-termination of employment disputes to the grievance committee.

Hanjin management, on the other hand, is committed to refrain from harassing workers over union-related activities.

Earlier, Hanjin was reported to be planning to terminate thousands of its employees under a retrenchment program.

Dione, however, clarified that Hanjin cannot just implement a retrenchment program without consulting DoLE and the labor department will address the issue with the company.

Hanjin employs more than 30,000 workers in its Subic shipyard mostly on contractual status.